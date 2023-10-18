Leg lift with twist - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a move that will target your core!
WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:
Shoulder press up - Today's Tip
Alternating feet taps - Today's Tip
Falling back into fitness - Today's Tip
Shoulder trifecta - Today's Tip
Glute bridge with extension - Today's Tip
Plank with arm lift - Today's Tip
A move for your upper and lower body - Today's Tip
Work your core with this move - Today's Tip
Squat with rainbow rotation - Today's Tip
Work your waistline with this move - Today's Tip