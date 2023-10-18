WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Leg lift with twist - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 12:59PM
Leg lift with twist - Today's Tip
EMBED <>More Videos

Leg lift with twist - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a move that will target your core!

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Plank walk-outs - Today's Tip

Shoulder press up - Today's Tip

Alternating feet taps - Today's Tip

Falling back into fitness - Today's Tip

Curtsies - Today's Tip

Shoulder trifecta - Today's Tip

Glute bridge with extension - Today's Tip

Plank with arm lift - Today's Tip

A move for your upper and lower body - Today's Tip

Work your core with this move - Today's Tip

Squat with rainbow rotation - Today's Tip

Work your waistline with this move - Today's Tip

Sit up and shoulder press - Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW