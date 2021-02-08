FYI Philly

Sin Eaters virtual play stars couple broadcasting from their basement

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- David M. Raine & Bi Jean Ngo are the stars of 'Sin Eaters', a new play from Theatre Exile that tackles the little-known world of social media moderators whose job it is to delete disturbing content before ordinary people have to see it.

Raine and Ngo transformed their basement into the show's set with their dog, Archie, often sniffing curiously at the basement door.

The couple says the pandemic has awarded them a chance to work together a lot more than they ever have and opened new doors to creativity and reaching audiences.

The plot includes some surprise twists and, though it's releasing just before Valentine's, it's not your standard feel-good romance. It's a story that will make you think and, Raine jokes, maybe make you feel better about your own relationship.

Theatre Exile: Sin Eaters | Tickets
Streaming February 11-28
