six flags

Guest injured after climbing into restricted area at Six Flags Great Adventure, park says

The spokesperson said the area is clearly marked as restricted.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Six Flags: Guest injured after climbing into restricted area

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey said a guest was hurt when she went into a restricted area.

A spokesperson told Action News the woman climbed over a fence and onto the roof of a building. She then slipped.

The guest was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

The spokesperson said the area is clearly marked as restricted.

"We are proud of our public safety team, who risked their own safety to serve our guest," the spokesperson said.

No other details have been released.

MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jackson townshiptheme parksix flagsamusement park
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIX FLAGS
Video shows moments before Six Flags log flume accident
2 taken to hospital after Six Flags log flume incident
World's fastest, tallest, longest coaster opening at Six Flags
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces spring reopening
TOP STORIES
Ida weakens to tropical storm: 1 dead, 1 million without power
AccuWeather: Warm and humid today, Ida's rain possible mid-week
Crews in NJ, Pa. ready to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
Central Bucks students return without mask mandate, lawsuit filed
500-plus evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Philly
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
$100 for Bucks Co. Community College students who get vaccinated
Show More
Officers shoot, kill man after responding to domestic disturbance call
6abc producer honored by American Cancer Society
Here's how to help Afghan evacuees arriving to Philly region
Galvis, Suarez lead Phillies over Arizona for 3rd win in row
WATCH: 6abc's Back to School Town Hall
More TOP STORIES News