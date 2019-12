Six Things to Do Holiday Theme

Philadelphia is full of holiday traditions. Alicia Vitarelli narrows it all down to six things that should top your list.1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103Daily at the top of each hour, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., excluding weekdays at 5 p.m239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106The Old City Holiday Market will take place every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23.1300 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Through Dec. 31, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Macy's is closed on Christmas Day.Macy's Santaland And Dicken's Village times: Daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.*Santa is available through Dec. 24 while Dickens Village will be open until Dec. 31.Dec. 16, 22 and 23; Seatings at: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; 9:30-10:30 a.m.Explore the dazzling lights of the Miracle on South 13th Street along with the elaborate costumes and history of The Nutcracker Ballet and Mummer's Parade, all without leaving the building. Dash, dance, or prance your way up to the 57th floor for the jolliest views in the city. Exhibit runs through Jan. 1.Dec. 16 2-4 p.m.As cuddly as a cactus, as charming as an eel, come up to the 57th floor to meet everyone's fa-vorite toy thief, The Grinch! Visitors young and old are welcome to come say hello to the grumpy green man, and your heart will grow three sizes when you see our amazing holiday views. Don't miss our make and take craft table where kids can design their own ornaments.Dec. 19 6-8 p.m.Back for one night only, Bar 57 returns for our first-annual Ugly Sweater Party. Enjoy light bites and pay-as-you-go spirits at Philly's highest holiday pop-up bar. See the city's most attractive views while wearing the ugliest sweater in your closet.Special guests, Mummer's Fralinger String Band will be onsite for festive performances.Philadelphia's highest New Year's Eve Celebration!Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.1 S 15th Street (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102through Dec. 20: Sun-Thurs: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.Fri- Sat: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.December 21 - January 1Daily: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.1 S 15th Street (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102Daily from 6 a.m..-1 a.m.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.