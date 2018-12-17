Six Things to Do Holiday Theme
Philadelphia is full of holiday traditions. Alicia Vitarelli narrows it all down to six things that should top your list.
Comcast Lobby Show
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Showtimes: Daily at the top of each hour, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., excluding weekdays at 5 p.m
Old City Tree
239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Old City Holiday Market will take place every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Macy's Light Show and Christmas Village
1300 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Showtimes: Through Dec. 31, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Macy's is closed on Christmas Day.
Macy's Santaland And Dicken's Village times: Daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
*Santa is available through Dec. 24 while Dickens Village will be open until Dec. 31.
Breakfast with Santa at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dec. 16, 22 and 23; Seatings at: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; 9:30-10:30 a.m.
A Very Philly Holiday at One Liberty Observation Deck
Explore the dazzling lights of the Miracle on South 13th Street along with the elaborate costumes and history of The Nutcracker Ballet and Mummer's Parade, all without leaving the building. Dash, dance, or prance your way up to the 57th floor for the jolliest views in the city. Exhibit runs through Jan. 1.
A Very Philadelphia Holiday
Meet and Greet with The Grinch
Dec. 16 2-4 p.m.
As cuddly as a cactus, as charming as an eel, come up to the 57th floor to meet everyone's fa-vorite toy thief, The Grinch! Visitors young and old are welcome to come say hello to the grumpy green man, and your heart will grow three sizes when you see our amazing holiday views. Don't miss our make and take craft table where kids can design their own ornaments.
Bar 57's Ugly Sweater Party | Tickets $10
Dec. 19 6-8 p.m.
Back for one night only, Bar 57 returns for our first-annual Ugly Sweater Party. Enjoy light bites and pay-as-you-go spirits at Philly's highest holiday pop-up bar. See the city's most attractive views while wearing the ugliest sweater in your closet.Special guests, Mummer's Fralinger String Band will be onsite for festive performances.
Midnight From The Top | Register
Philadelphia's highest New Year's Eve Celebration!
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Deck the Hall Light Show | Show info
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th Street (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hours: through Dec. 20: Sun-Thurs: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Fri- Sat: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
December 21 - January 1
Daily: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Winter Garden | Facebook
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th Street (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hours: Daily from 6 a.m..-1 a.m.
