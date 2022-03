SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene after a child was hit by an ambulance in Skippack Township, Montgomery County.This is happening on the 4000 block of Skippack Pike.The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.Officials say the juvenile who was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.There was no word on that juvenile's age.The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.