FYI Philly

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres brings frights, screams to Bucks County farm

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres brings frights, screams to Bucks County

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a mysterious haunted attraction awaiting brave visitors in the countryside of Bucks County.

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres offers a double-shot of terror with two attractions - The House and The Field.

The House has seventeen rooms with surprises behind every door, and The Field is full of mazes and farm buildings full of frights lurking in the dark.

Halloween weekend is the last availability for this season, with tickets available for purchase online. (Only pre-paid tickets are guaranteed.)

Admission is $25, hours are Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

The House in The Hollow, a haunted Halloween mansion in Newtown.



Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres | Tickets and Information | Facebook | Instagram
881 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940
215-860-6855
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbucks countyhalloweenfyi phillyfyi eventshaunted house
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Commonweal is a new art gallery for the common good
Find the perfect Hanukkah gift at the Jewish American History store
Milanj Diamonds' Black Friday sales will put a sparkle in your eye
Shop local on Haddon Ave in Collingswood for seasonal gift-giving 
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News