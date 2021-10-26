Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres brings frights, screams to Bucks County farm

The House in The Hollow, a haunted Halloween mansion in Newtown.

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a mysterious haunted attraction awaiting brave visitors in the countryside of Bucks County.Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres offers a double-shot of terror with two attractions - The House and The Field.The House has seventeen rooms with surprises behind every door, and The Field is full of mazes and farm buildings full of frights lurking in the dark.Halloween weekend is the last availability for this season, with tickets available for purchase online. (Only pre-paid tickets are guaranteed.)Admission is $25, hours are Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m.881 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940215-860-6855