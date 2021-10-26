Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres brings frights, screams to Bucks County farm

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres offers a double-shot of terror with two attractions - The House and The Field.
The House has seventeen rooms with surprises behind every door, and The Field is full of mazes and farm buildings full of frights lurking in the dark.
Halloween weekend is the last availability for this season, with tickets available for purchase online. (Only pre-paid tickets are guaranteed.)
Admission is $25, hours are Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres | Tickets and Information | Facebook | Instagram
881 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940
215-860-6855