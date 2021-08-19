small business

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties celebrates grand reopening

The nonprofit says more than 130 volunteers pitched in to help with the renovations.
Habitat Restore in West Norriton, Pa. reopens after fire

WEST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local store that supports building new homes for local families, reopened Thursday after a devastating fire 10 months ago.

The Action Cam was there as Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store was significantly damaged during an electrical fire last November.

That night, seven fire departments responded to the scene.

Habitat for Humanity says more than 130 volunteers pitched in to help with the renovations.

"Our volunteers have stepped up for us in such an incredible way," said Rebecca Cain, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties. "We made a call not too long ago to help us paint the entire store, and our volunteers showed up for us."

On Thursday, the Valley Forge Casino resort also presented the organization with a $25,000 donation.

This location provides new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home décor for residents.

All of the proceeds raised go straight towards those homeownership dreams.

