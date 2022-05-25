SNACKTIME Brass band brings joy to Philly streets, 2022 PHS Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On just about any day of the week, somewhere in the city, you'll find the SNACKTIME band leading Philadelphians in a dance party.
The group is the creation of tenor saxophonist Ben Stocker and tuba player Sam Gellerstein.
Best friends since 2010, they grew up together in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Both came to Philadelphia to study music and then started teaching and playing wherever they could. Until the pandemic hit in March of 2020.
Nobody had any gigs. Nobody had any work and as they thought about how they could still safely play, they thought 'if people can't go to the show, why not bring the show to the people?'
So, with outdoor dining becoming a thing, they gathered some of their musician friends and started going to Rittenhouse Square and playing for people eating outside.
A joyous brass band parading down the desolate streets of Center City bringing a little light to a dark time.
Two years later, SNACKTIME has performed at Sixers games and last year's Flower Show.
This year, they're back at the Flower Show. They'll perform along with DJ Diamond Kuts at Flowers after Hours, the last Saturday night of the show.
PHS also invited SNACKTIME to curate a mini music festival for the Flower Show.
They booked 28 bands in all, three each day of the nine-day Flower Show.
So you can stroll the gorgeous gardens from some of the world's leading landscape and floral designers. Take a break to get something to eat and listen to a live band for a few hours, and then go back and explore some more gardens.
For those who want a little SNACKTIME in their daily life, the band is dropping its debut album July 15th, entitled Sounds From the Street Live.
And the Florida natives want to be synonymous with Philadelphia
SNACKTIME |Website. |Instagram |Youtube
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show |Flower Show Tickets
June 11-19
FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
Flowers After Hours |Flower After Hours tickets
Saturday, June 18, 8:30-11:30pm
