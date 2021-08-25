Massive Snoop Dogg bobbleheads stolen from 3 Philly-area grocery stores

Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a Snoop Dogg bobblehead in Caln Twp.

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Chester and Buck counties are investigating a string of thefts involving Snoop Dogg bobbleheads.The latest "dognapping" happened at the Giant Foods in Thorndale on August 21.Caln Township police say a man loaded the 43-inch-tall figurine into a red Toyota Corolla and took off. The bobblehead is valued at $300.Police released this picture of the suspect.On July 22, West Goshen Township reported a similar theft.In that case, a 3-foot tall Snopp Dogg bobblehead, which was part of a Corona beer display, was stolen from an Acme store. This figurine is also valued at $300.Police describe the suspect as a man standing nearly 6-feet-tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white "Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness' t-shirt, long black shorts with a white stripe down the side of the leg and black Nike slides.Police in Northampton Township, Bucks County say a suspect wearing blue t-shirt took off with a three-foot Snoop Dogg bobblehead from an Acme in Richboro.Investigators haven't said if these incidents are connected.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-7000, the West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-696-7400 or the Northampton Township Police Department at 215-322-6111.