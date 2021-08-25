Massive Snoop Dogg bobbleheads stolen from 3 Philly-area grocery stores

The latest "dognapping" happened at the Giant Foods in Thorndale on August 21.
Caln Township police say a man loaded the 43-inch-tall figurine into a red Toyota Corolla and took off. The bobblehead is valued at $300.
Police released this picture of the suspect.
On July 22, West Goshen Township reported a similar theft.
In that case, a 3-foot tall Snopp Dogg bobblehead, which was part of a Corona beer display, was stolen from an Acme store. This figurine is also valued at $300.
Police describe the suspect as a man standing nearly 6-feet-tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white "Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness' t-shirt, long black shorts with a white stripe down the side of the leg and black Nike slides.
Police in Northampton Township, Bucks County say a suspect wearing blue t-shirt took off with a three-foot Snoop Dogg bobblehead from an Acme in Richboro.
Investigators haven't said if these incidents are connected.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-7000, the West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-696-7400 or the Northampton Township Police Department at 215-322-6111.