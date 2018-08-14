PHILLY PROUD

'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud

'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 14, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Saudia Schuler, the North Philly mom who sent her son to prom in "blockbuster" fashion was indicted Tuesday for Social Security Fraud.

Shuler is best known for putting on proms, but not just any.

She donates thousands of her own dollars to do it. $25,000 on her son's prom two years ago.
Dubai-themed prom party in North Philadelphia goes viral. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 5, 2017.


Then this last prom season, she sent 24 deserving students to prom as well.

One party was featured on our segment - Philly Proud - for its Black Panther movie theme.
North Philly businesswoman sponsors Black Panther prom sendoff: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., June 6, 2018


On top of that Shuler is also known for her restaurant, Saudia Shuler's Country Cookin' on North 22nd.

But now Shuler has found herself in some trouble.

She's facing several charges brought by the federal government.

Prosecutors with the US Attorney's office on Chestnut Street say over the last four years Shuler has been involved in social security fraud.

Beth Leahy, Deputy Chief of Health Care Fraud said, "There's evidence she defrauded the government and no matter who you are the government brings charges."

Prosecutor Beth Leahy says back in 2014 Shuler claimed she was disabled and unable to work.

But after social security approved the benefits she continued to operate her restaurant.

"When asked about the quality of life she said that she couldn't, rarely cook any meals and that her cousin cooked for her. In reality, Ms. Shuler was running a food take-out business for Country Cookin.'"

Today we also sat down with Shuler's Attorney, Tariq El-Shabazz.

He says there's no way the charges are true. She was sick.

"Ms. Shuler suffered from a stroke and a result of that she was in rehab she was unable to do anything for two-plus years around the same time she was allegedly perpetrating this particular fraud," said El-Shabazz.

Adding his client is a woman who has done nothing but serves her community.

And she has no reason to lie to social security nor hide anything.

El Shabazz added, "If someone is allegedly participating in and receiving social security benefits, disability benefits indicating they can't work I don't know if they would have a store in their name."

In total prosecutors say Shuler owes the government more than $36,000.

In all she faces 9 charges, including 2 counts of social security fraud.

