DMV

California DMV sends woman Real ID card with photo of her wearing mask

A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.
A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.

The Department of Motor Vehicles issued the license with a picture of Lesly Pilgrim wearing her face mask.

"I knew the picture was not going to be good because license pictures are never good. But I did not expect the picture to be with my mask on," Pilgrim said.

Pilgrim said the day she went to the DMV for the photo, workers at the officers were very strict.

She recalled not wanting to risk taking off her mask without explicit instructions for fear she'd be sent to the back of the line.

When it was her turn to take her picture, the DMV employee took two photos, one of her still wearing the mask and a second picture without it.

A spokesperson with the DMV said in this instance there was an oversight. The agency is now investigating how this may have happened.

While the woman's Real ID is technically valid, the department would issue her a new one showing a photo without her mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentocaliforniadmvface maskreal idsacramentocalifornia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
People wait in long lines at NJ MVC two days in a row
11 NJ MVC centers going appointment-only, won't take walk-ins
Gov. Murphy makes changes for NJ Motor Vehicle Commission
PennDOT extends driver's license renewal deadline to Aug. 31
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning, heaviest snow in the morning
Snow emergency in effect in Philly as snow moves in quickly
How much snow has fallen so far in Philly area?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
8 shot near SEPTA station at Broad and Olney: Police
100,000 Pa. residents potentially impacted by vaccine mistake
16-year-old dead following drive-by shooting outside 7-Eleven
Show More
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
US life expectancy drops 1 year in pandemic, most since WWII
Some vehicle restrictions announced due to winter storm
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area
PennDOT ready as another winter storm takes aim at region
More TOP STORIES News