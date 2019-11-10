Philly Proud

Guardian of Defenders Monument honors veterans of the global war on terrorism

By
CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two former military chaplains have erected a new monument that is dedicated to those who died in the Global War on Terrorism.

The new Guardian of Defenders Monument was unveiled on September 11.

"It was a very emotional moment," said Fr. John Gayton, pastor of Holy Rosary church. "A lot of people became very emotional."

A wonderful moment, that was over nine years in the making.

The Guardian of Defenders Monument is the vision of Retired Navy Chaplin, Commander John Gayton and Retired Army Chaplin, Major Donald Van Alstyne. Both served in Iraq and Afghanistan, each earning a Bronze Star for their combat service.

"We're very, very touched and very understanding of the pain, the loss of a buddy or a friend, you know the continuing hole inside," said VanAlstyne. "We needed someplace to be. Someplace to heal. Someplace to remember them. Someplace to honor them ."

That place, this monument, sits on the grounds of the historic Grubb-Worth Mansion on Philadelphia Pike.

"When someone is killed we have a memorial for them where their rifle is inverted and their boots are placed there and their dog tags and their helmet or Kevlar.

And then we have a service and everyone goes up to say their goodbyes to these elements," said Gayton.

So the angel is the Guardian of Defenders who comes to lift them up. And on the back of the monument, there is a psalm that speaks about the Lord will lift me up and save me from my enemies.

On either side are the symbols of all the armed forces, so the seals of each of the five branches. Plus the seal from the 9-11 disaster that started the Global War on Terrorism.

"In the front is the dedication to all those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice for their nation. On the back is that psalm. And then there are 21 pillars. That's for a 21 gun salute," said Gayton. "And on each one of them will be a plaque with a rifleman giving a salute with a dedication from somebody who gives the donation to have one of those 21 pillars."

Father Gayton mortgaged his home to kick start funding for the monument and donations are still being taken to pay for the monument and its perpetual care. All funds are handled by the Guardian of Defenders Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclaymontveteransdelaware newsphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
PECO makes donation to veterans
A school full of heroes at Upper Moreland Primary
Chair of Honor commemorates prisoners of war, missing in action service members
Home Depot donates washer, dryer to school in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless
Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia
Cookie's Tavern celebrates the Marines 244th birthday
Show More
Woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Girl, 4, caught on camera singing Eagles fight song to newborn sister
AccuWeather: High Clouds, Milder
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Royals gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of rift
More TOP STORIES News