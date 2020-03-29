Local nail salon employees donate thousands of masks, gloves to healthcare workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5988571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How long can coronavirus live on surfaces such as money or clothing and what's the best way to protect yourself?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Healthcare workers in our area and across the country are in desperate need of protective gear. With their businesses closed, nail salon owners in Philadelphia and New Jersey are working together to donate masks to local hospitals.Some nail salon employees gathered at a shopping center parking lot on Whitaker Avenue, in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section, to distribute boxes of gloves and masks to different hospitals and nursing homes around Philadelphia and New Jersey."I hope everybody sees what we are doing and they lend a hand out," said Uyen Le, who works at a local nail salon.While nail salons are currently closed, Le said she helped organize groups of friends and family members to purchase masks and gloves from different nail salons.Le said together the group has been able to purchase around 70,000 gloves and 3,000 masks. On Sunday, they planned to donate to about seven hospitals and nursing homes.They divided the boxes of gloves and masks up Sunday and loaded them into different cars to be driven to the various locations. Before taking off, they took a group photo holding up signs of each stop they planned to make."We appreciate all the doctors, the nurses," said Uyen Le.