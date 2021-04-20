Derek Chauvin verdict: Philadelphia reacts after former Minneapolis officer found guilty on all charges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10531956" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Special Report: Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10532132" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Community leaders and business owners in Philadelphia had a sense of relief Tuesday following the conviction of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10532128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News was outside Philadelphia City Hall as people found out about Derek Chauvin conviction.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10532126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The City of Philadelphia is reacting to an all-guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10532110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People in the Parkside section of Philadelphia reacted after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is reacting to an all-guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck, killing him.The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like what erupted last spring.Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison."I'm glad. He deserved it," said the owner of a Philadelphia business that was hit hard by the unrest this summer."I just feel like what is it really going to change? I don't know what it's gonna change, if it's gonna change the establishment," added another resident.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is calling for a citywide prayer at 7 p.m."Wherever you are in whatever manner aligns with your faith, please pray for Peace, Justice, Wisdom, and Unity," said the city in news release.At a Target in the city's Wynnefield Heights section, shoppers were also happy about the news. The store was also hit hard by looters during the unrest."It took long enough. There was a whole lot of unnecessary stuff that was going on about it... so hopefully, things can get right," said shopper David Thomas of Overbrook.Inside a West Philadelphia barber shop, all eyes were trained on the verdict coverage."I feel like justice has been prevailed. It was bluntly murder and if it hadn't been for smart cameras and all the videos, that would have been the only way," said Bryant Jones of Major League Cuts."You know being a Black man coming from a Black family, it could have been one of us. I'm just happy that justice is served," said Michael Tillman of Parkside.Philadelphia's local leaders have been preparing for any reaction to the verdict. Roughly 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guard members are currently in the city at the request of Mayor Kenney."The Philadelphia Police Department is prepared for any possible civil unrest that may unfold in the wake of the Chauvin verdict. As we have seen in the past, the overwhelming majority of people in our city demonstrate in a peaceful manner," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe and onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off.The jury was made up of six white people and six Black or multiracial people.Earlier in the day Tuesday, President Joe Biden weighed in by saying he believes the case is "overwhelming."He said that he had spoken to Floyd's family on Monday and "can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling.""They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said. "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."The president has repeatedly denounced Floyd's death but previously stopped short of commenting on the trial itself.