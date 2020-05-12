Philadelphia student surprises Action News with 'thank you' cards during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia high school sophomore is thanking front line workers for all that they do, one card at a time.
On Monday, through her project "Keep This Heart," Naomi Lukov included 6abc in her effort by dropping off 200 cards.
Lukov said the media is critical to keeping the community updated on important information regarding COVID-19.
She's enlisted her classmates at Masterman in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section to help her spread joy.
"I get to involve members of my student community and work with friends to help write cards and it's just helping to connect everyone through this act of kindness," said Lukov.
Lukov has written 800 cards so far and her goal is 10,000.
