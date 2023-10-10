Philadelphia man charged after trying to solicit sex from agent posing as teen girl: DA

Philadelphia man charged after trying to solicit sex from agent posing as teen girl: DA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing charges for trying to sexually solicit a minor online, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania performed an undercover operation on multiple social media platforms this week.

During the operation, authorities said the suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Smith-Sturgis, texted and messaged an agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said Smith-Sturgis engaged in sexually explicit communication with the teen and showed up to an agreed-upon location on City Avenue with the intent of having sexual relations with her.

Smith-Sturgis was arrested on October 5 and charged with felony contact with a minor - sexual offense, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted statutory sexual assault and other crimes.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 18.