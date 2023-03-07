South Philadelphia performer makes hometown debut in 'CATS' on Broad Street

A South Philadelphia star will make his hometown debut in a national touring production of 'CATS'.

For Ibn Snell, coming back to Broad Street is an absolute dream.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'CATS', one of the biggest hits and longest-running shows in theatrical history, is returning to Philadelphia this week.

When it does, a South Philadelphia star will make his hometown debut in a national touring production.

For Ibn Snell, coming back to Broad Street is an absolute dream. It's a moment he thought might not happen.

The 29-year-old triple threat went to CAPA for high school, where he studied dance. Then, Snell was off to the University of the Arts.

Now, he's making his professional debut on Broad at the Miller Theater.

"I'm just telling you right now, I'm going to be so nervous for this week in Philly," said Snell. "I have people coming over every day, you know, but I know they're going to be so proud of me."

Snell has a great support system at his side, which happens to be a large family of dancers and musicians.

"My mom said she sold over 80 tickets," he noted.

Since its world premiere, 'CATS' has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. In this Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, Snell plays the character 'Mistoffelees,' an enigmatic magician whose feats often astound the other cats.

"Yeah, it's pretty legendary. And it's big," he said.

Snell said he can't wait to show his fellow cast members around the city. 'CATS' will perform at the Miller Theater from March 14 through March 19.