PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a crash in South Philadelphia.The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Penrose Avenue near 26th Street.Authorities say a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck a power line.The vehicle continued on Penrose Avenue then rolled onto its side before catching on fire.The crash brought down PECO wires and utility crews were called in.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators blocked off the road for hours as they worked to determine what caused the wreck.