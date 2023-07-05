WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Firefighters rescue person from roof during South Philly house fire

Fire crews were met with flames coming from the first and second floors of a two-story rowhome.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 12:31PM
Firefighters rescue person from roof during South Philly house fire
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters rescued a person from the roof a house fire in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battling a two-alarm fire in South Philadelphia came to the rescue of a person who was trapped on top of the burning building.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of West Passyunk Avenue.

Fire crews were met with flames coming from the first and second floors of a two-story rowhome.

Firefighters saw one person on the roof of the home.

They were able to reach the resident and bring the person down to safety.

The person was treated at the scene.

The fire reached two-alarms before firefighters were able to place it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW