Firefighters rescue person from roof during South Philly house fire

Firefighters rescued a person from the roof a house fire in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battling a two-alarm fire in South Philadelphia came to the rescue of a person who was trapped on top of the burning building.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of West Passyunk Avenue.

Fire crews were met with flames coming from the first and second floors of a two-story rowhome.

Firefighters saw one person on the roof of the home.

They were able to reach the resident and bring the person down to safety.

The person was treated at the scene.

The fire reached two-alarms before firefighters were able to place it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.