Five bullets went into a Chinese takeout restaurant, just missing a 4-year-old boy and customers.

Two gunmen are wanted for carrying out an execution in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two gunmen are wanted for carrying out an execution in South Philadelphia.

Police say the suspects got out of a car and unloaded 30 bullets at 7th and Ritner around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four of the shots hit a 37-year-old man.

He ran around the corner and was picked up by a driver, but died in the hospital.

Five bullets went into a Chinese takeout restaurant, just missing a 4-year-old boy and customers.

Police are still trying to figure out the motive for the shooting.