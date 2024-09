Video captures 2 suspects stealing clothing from business along South Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who were seen on video leaving a clothing store without paying.

It happened around 6 p.m. on December 31, 2023, at the Snipes store located on the 400 block of South Street.

Video released by police on Wednesday showed the suspects selecting several items from display racks before walking out of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.