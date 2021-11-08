Man shot and killed getting out of car in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while getting out of his car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 5300 block of Malcolm Street.Police say 29-year-old Aaron Greene was exiting his vehicle when he was shot several times.Greene was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police found a gun inside the vehicle and five spent shell casings next to it.No arrests have been made.The number of homicides in the city this year is approaching 470.