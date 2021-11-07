fatal crash

Police: 2 men killed in fiery crash after being rear-ended by speeding driver in Philly

Police say the person responsible for the crash will soon be charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed after being rear-ended by driver under the influence: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were killed after they were rear-ended by a speeding driver who was under the influence, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened at the intersection of Stenton Avenue and East Johnson Street in West Oak Lane around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a vehicle with two men inside burst into flames after being rear-ended by another driver.

People who live in the neighborhood rushed over to try to pull the men from the burning car, but were unsuccessful.

"It was a loud crash, and you heard a pop right after... I saw the car in flames. Everyone running up the street to try to help," recalled one neighbor.

Neither man who died in the crash has been identified.

Residents Action News spoke with said this accident has devastated the neighborhood.

"I prayed for the families in church today. I just hope the families get through this, that's definitely a tragedy," said Thorpe Young, who said he heard the crash.

Police say the person responsible for the crash is hospitalized in critical condition and will soon be charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwest oak lane (philadelphia)car crashcar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Two-car crash leaves driver dead in Philadelphia
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
Tourist bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead
5 dead, 6 children hurt in Wisconsin Christmas parade crash
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News