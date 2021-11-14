fatal crash

1 dead, 2 others injured in fatal crash in Southwest Philadelphia

Officers say one person inside the Honda died at the scene.
By
1 dead, 2 others injured in fatal crash in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two others injured after a late night crash in Southwest Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene at the intersection of Island and Elmwood Avenues.

Police say the driver of a gold Honda failed to stop at a red light and slammed into two other cars.

This happened at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say one person inside the Honda died at the scene.

Investigators say two other people were injured, one of them was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
