Car crashes into Southwest Philadelphia home for second time in 3 months

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a car slammed into the side of a Philadelphia home on Sunday morning.

The homeowner says this is the second time in three months a vehicle hit her house.

Officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. on the 4800 block of Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say a Ford Fusion hit a parked Toyota and flipped on its side between two homes.

The driver of the Ford is in the hospital in stable condition.

Philadelphia police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Denise Hooks-Anderson, the owner of the house, told Action News she was asleep when the collision happened.

The car barreling into the house woke her up, and she rushed downstairs to find bricks, glass, and wood pieces scattered across her living room.

"My daughter is coming into town for Christmas from Houston to see this," she said.

"(Drivers) barrel down 48th Street, they try to make the light," said Hooks-Anderson. "They run the red light, barrel through the yellow light, and they have a difficult time navigating the turn."

Just three months ago on September 9, another car landed on top of an SUV parked at Hooks-Anderson's home.

In that incident, the driver died.

She told Action News that she and her neighbors have been pushing for speed bumps, asking anyone who will listen for help.

"Many kids live on the street. There's a daycare down the road, there's a nursing facility, it's dangerous. Not only going too fast down 48th but also going too fast down Kingsessing. We need speed bumps," said Hooks-Anderson.

"One person was already killed in an accident, now we've had another accident. We hope people from the city will work with us," added Lynn McConville, who lives on the same block.

Action News reached out to the city to see what could be done.

"My office has been working with neighbors, the Streets Department, and OTIS on bringing urgently needed traffic safety measures to this area. We have an obligation to use infrastructure in a way that disincentivizes reckless driving and keeps everyone safe," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who represents the area.

Hooks-Anderson says she's thankful everyone is safe after this collision, but now she's having second thoughts about her home.

"Haven't had time to do Christmas decorations," she said. "Not a pleasant welcome home."