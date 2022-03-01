VIDEO: Suspect smashes open video game machine inside Southwest Philadelphia gas station

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 23, around 1:30 a.m. at the Liberty Gas Station on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue.
Video surveillance showed a man entering the gas station who began playing one of the video game machines inside the store.
The man then knocked the machine over, smashed it with his foot, and removed the cash box inside.
Officials say the suspect then fled towards the 1500 block of South Wilton Street with several thousand dollars in his possession.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215.686.TIPS.
This incident is being investigated by the Southwest Detective Division.
