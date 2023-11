A 45-year-old man is dead after being shot in the face in Southwest Philadelphia early Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 45-year-old man is dead after being shot in the face in Southwest Philadelphia early Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of Kingsessing Avenue near South Frazier Street just before 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, as well as a Swiss Army Knife and a number of shell casings.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they do not have any suspects or a motive.