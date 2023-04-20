Special Smiles, Ltd. in Philadelphia focuses on catering to patients with special needs

They specialize in treating adults with complex needs such as autism.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Louis Berman Sr. smiles as he looks up at his son, and asks him, "Can I have a kiss?"

Louis Berman Jr., 23, also known as Louie, leans in and kisses his dad on the cheek.

Without saying a word, Louie was able to communicate his love for his dad, which is a key skill for him.

Louie's inability to speak stems from autism.

"Louie is very smart, he's very intelligent. He's just non-verbal," said Berman Sr.

Louie has encountered challenges in things many people take for granted, like going to the dentist.

"You and I can go to the dentist. We might get a little novocaine and numbing, and the dentist can proceed, but that's not an option with these kids," said Berman Sr.

That's why Special Smiles, Ltd in Port Richmond is so important to the family. The office has been treating patients with special needs for 20 years.

They specialize in treating adults with complex needs such as autism. It's one reason for the sensory-friendly office they're constructing just below their current office.

The new office features calming features such as nature murals, rocking chairs, waterfalls, and adjustable lighting.

"Everything is designed to make the patients feel relaxed and calm," said Dr. Mark Goldstein, founder of Special Smiles, Ltd.

The dental practice caters to what Goldstein estimates is .5% of the population: adults with special needs who need a different approach the get their dental needs met.

"We treat only those patients who require general anesthesia in order to get their dentistry accomplished in a safe environment," said Goldstein. "We take care of all of their dentistry in one visit once a year."

According to estimates from the Pennsylvania Autism Census and the CDC, about 185,000 people in the state are autistic, and it's a wide spectrum.

"Everybody is different, so you can have people who are non-verbal on the autism spectrum. You can see people who will talk your ear off," said Patti Erickson, president of Autism Society Greater Philadelphia.

Autism Society Greater Philadelphia is pushing for more services that go beyond Autism Awareness Month.

"People with autism experience it every day, 24/7, so we need more than one month," said Erickson.

Twelve months a year, Special Smiles, Ltd. provides dental care for people with special needs. Many are 100% covered by Medicare or Medicaid.

Goldstein says he is proud to provide the service.

"When you're dealing with this population, they're a part of our family," he said.

The work makes it possible for patients like Louie to say everything with a smile.

"The improvement really started when we came to Special Smiles," said his father.