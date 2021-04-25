Video captures sports car go up in flames at Montgomeryville Wawa

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Video captures a sports car go up in flames in a Wawa parking lot in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Wawa on Route 202 and Dekalb Pike in Montgomeryville.Police say a brand new McLaren sports car worth about $200,000 burst into flames.Video obtained by Action News shows firefighters working to extinguish the inferno.The fire completely destroyed the vehicle.No injuries were reported.