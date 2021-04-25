MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Video captures a sports car go up in flames in a Wawa parking lot in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Wawa on Route 202 and Dekalb Pike in Montgomeryville.
Police say a brand new McLaren sports car worth about $200,000 burst into flames.
Video obtained by Action News shows firefighters working to extinguish the inferno.
The fire completely destroyed the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Video captures sports car go up in flames at Montgomeryville Wawa
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More