Video captures sports car go up in flames at Montgomeryville Wawa

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Video captures a sports car go up in flames in a Wawa parking lot in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Wawa on Route 202 and Dekalb Pike in Montgomeryville.

Police say a brand new McLaren sports car worth about $200,000 burst into flames.

Video obtained by Action News shows firefighters working to extinguish the inferno.

The fire completely destroyed the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.
