Sports Flash - Ducis Rodgers breaks down the most unusual NHL playoffs yet

By
That's the Flyers' motto for the post-season, which is not going to bring them back to Broad Street. Instead they are in the hub city of Toronto for this round of the playoffs. They earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to a strong performance during the round robin portion of the season, in which they outscored their opponents 11-3.

Sports Director has a preview of the unconventional, but no-less exciting NHL playoffs, and what it is about this 2020 Flyers team that has them skating like winners.
