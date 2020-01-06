PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have been eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card playoff game on Sunday.
The Seahawks beat the Birds 17-9.
Carson Wentz's first career postseason start ended early because of a head injury.
Wentz appeared to get hurt in the first quarter of the game when he was drilled on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
Wentz was taken out of the game and later downgraded to out.
The Seahawks will go on to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
NFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles eliminated from playoffs after loss to Seahawks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More