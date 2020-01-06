Sports

NFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles eliminated from playoffs after loss to Seahawks

(AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have been eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card playoff game on Sunday.

The Seahawks beat the Birds 17-9.

Carson Wentz's first career postseason start ended early because of a head injury.

Wentz appeared to get hurt in the first quarter of the game when he was drilled on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Wentz was taken out of the game and later downgraded to out.

The Seahawks will go on to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson Wentz suffers head injury during playoff game
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
Chris Long commemorates Super Bowl 52 with $41.33 tip
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Show More
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Shootout on Walnut Street leaves one critical
Chester County musician tells tale of Eagles' up-and-down season
What Americans should know about US airstrike
More TOP STORIES News