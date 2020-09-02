The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2020 season in less than two weeks. That's the good news.
The bad? Injuries have wreaked havoc on the roster, leaving massive concerns, mostly on the offensive side of the ball.
No injury is perhaps bigger than the loss of left tacke Andre Dillard. The second-year player was supposed to protect Carson Wentz's blindside but will miss the season with a bicep tear.
It's unsure whther Jason Peters, who was re-signed to play guard after Brandon Brooks was lost for the season, will move back to his old position or if another candidate will fill the role.
But keepng Wentz upright and on the field is the top priority for the team.
Ducis Rodgers looks at the other big injuries the team is dealing with as the opener in Washington approaches.
How concerned should fans be about the injured Eagles?
