Jeannette Reyes tackles the NFL Kickoff Experience

PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) --Not sure what to do at the NFL Kickoff Experience in Penn's Landing?
Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes has your back.
Jeannette has been walking - and sometimes running - through the activities available at the fan festival.
She's taken part in an obstacle course and made one great catch.
Eagles legend Brian Westbrook was impressed!
Great catch!! https://t.co/ksgzxMmFpZ— Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) September 6, 2018
It's worth seeing in slow motion!
