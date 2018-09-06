PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Jeannette Reyes tackles the NFL Kickoff Experience

Jeannette Reyes has fun at NFL Kickoff Experience during Action News at Noon on September 6, 2018.

PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) --
Not sure what to do at the NFL Kickoff Experience in Penn's Landing?

Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes has your back.

Jeannette has been walking - and sometimes running - through the activities available at the fan festival.

NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
The daylong NFL Kickoff Experience begins at 10 a.m. at Penn's Landing and runs through 8 p.m.


She's taken part in an obstacle course and made one great catch.

Jeannette Reyes at the NFL Kickoff Experience during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.

Eagles legend Brian Westbrook was impressed!


It's worth seeing in slow motion!

Slo-Mo: Jeannette makes great catch at NFL Kickoff Experience on September 6, 2018.



Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
