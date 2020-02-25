Sports

Creators of original Phillie Phanatic call redesign 'an affront' to fans

The new-look Phillie Phanatic makes his debut. (ESPN)

PHILADELPHIA -- The creators of the original Phillie Phanatic accused the Philadelphia Phillies of "an affront to our intellectual property rights and to Phillies fans everywhere" with the team's redesign of the 42-year-old mascot.

The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot before Sunday's exhibition game against Pittsburgh in Clearwater, Florida. The new look features flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, blue socks with red shoes, plus a set of scales under the arms.



Philadelphia sued Harrison/Erickson, the New York company that created the Phanatic, last August in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The team alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies' rights to the Phanatic as of June 15 and "make the Phanatic a free agent" unless the team renegotiated its 1984 agreement to acquire the mascot's rights.

GALLERY: Phanatic Through the Years


Wayde Harrison and Bonnie Erickson issued a statement Tuesday accusing the Phillies of a "lack of good faith in negotiating for an extension of the copyright assignment."

"The business decision' by the Phillies to roll out this 'new' Phanatic is a transparent attempt to deny us our rights under of the Copyright Act," they said. "We would love to have the real Phanatic continue with the Phillies."

Tom Burgoyne, the man behind the mascot, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that "he's still the same old Phanatic, just with a little more sashay in him." He noted that the mascot's fur color, jersey, hat, and overall look have "changed a little bit over the years."

The Phillies did not immediately respond to an ESPN request for comment.

The lawsuit is in its discovery phase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia philliescopyrightmascotlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in hit-and-run crash was part-time Temple student
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman North Philadelphia
Man arrested for making threats at Montco school: Police
Without Warning: Thousands living without working smoke detectors
Princeton man used 'movie money' on Christmas Day: Police
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near West Philly McDonald's
Water main break floods downtown Wilmington intersection
Show More
Stray bullet misses boy in Delco home on border of 2 cities
AccuWeather: Rain and Drizzle Today, More Rain Wednesday Night
Crowd gathers for Fastnacht doughnuts at Tacony bakery
Jason Segel, Sally Field send love letter to Philly
Minor explosion during truck fire on Walt Whitman Bridge
More TOP STORIES News