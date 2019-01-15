SPORTS

Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery

One second grader has captured the sentiment of many Eagles fans in a heartfelt letter to Alshon Jeffery.

Jeffery, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, dropped a pass that was intercepted by New Orleans Saints corner Marshon Lattimore. The interception eliminated any hopes for the Eagles to make it to the Super Bowl again.

Eagles fans have sent support to Jeffery since the devastating loss, including Abigail.

In her letter, the little girl said, "I am a huge Eagles fan. When I watched the play last night I was crying."

She continued, "I think you are an awesome player no matter what. It takes lot of practice and courage to catch a ball."



It was clear that Jeffery was devastated after his missed catch. He laid face down on the ground for a moment before heading to the sidelines as the Saints finished off the game.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) lies on the turf in front of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after the Saints intercepted a pass.


Our Jamie Apody tweeted this emotional video as Doug Pederson greeted each of his players as they went into the locker room following the game.



After the game, Jeffery said, " I got to make that play. That's on me. I'll take that loss. That's on me. I let all my teammates down, city of Philadelphia. That's on me. I'll take that."



Hopefully Jeffery sees Abigail's letter and feels a little better. After all, Abigail says, "Don't get mad [easily]. I know you can do it. We all know you are a good player."
