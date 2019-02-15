SPORTS FLASH

How optimistic should fans be about the 2019 Phillies

The Phillies were active in the offseason and still could land one of the big stars on the market. Will it be enough?

CLEARWATER, FLa. --
The Philadelphia Phillies were active in the offseason and still could land one of the big stars on the market, Manny Machado or Bryce Harper. Before the spring games begin, Action News Sports reporter Jeff Skversky takes stock of the roster changes to examine how optimistic fans should be about this year's squad.

Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Facebook. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.
Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola helps to strike out bullying at school


