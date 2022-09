Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was critically injured following a collision in Bucks County on Sunday night.

Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker on the 2000 block of Hickory Lane in Springfield Township just after 9:30 p.m.

No other injuries have been reported.

The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.