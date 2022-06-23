Today's Tip

Squat, jump to plank - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Squat, jump to plank - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a workout that will get you sweating

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Frontal raise, squeeze and press - Today's Tip

Lunge with oblique twist - Today's Tip

Twist & punch - Today's Tip

Staggered Squat - Today's Tip

3 exercises for your arms - Today's Tip

Press & lunge - Today's Tip

Leg swings with weights - Today's Tip

Elevated legs to reverse crunch - Today's Tip
Lunge to curtsy on a step - Today's Tip

Squat and crunch - Today's Tip

Twist and center press - Today's Tip

Not a lunge leg press - Today's Tip

Hinging tricep arm lift - Today's Tip

Plank jacks and jumps - Today's Tip

Body bends - Today's Tip

Hand towel leg extensions - Today's Tip

Lateral lunge with weight pickup - Today's Tip

Lateral lunge with kick - Today's Tip

Hinge fly - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessexercise6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Frontal raise, squeeze and press - Today's Tip
Lunge with oblique twist - Today's Tip
Twist & punch - Today's Tip
Staggered Squat - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
20-inch water main break floods streets in Kensington
1 dead, dozen displaced after Germantown house fire
Past draft misfires put added pressure on Sixers' offseason
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
US coach makes dramatic rescue of swimmer at world championships
Show More
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
How a Philly psychiatrist helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ civil rights
$3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Philly store
Man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police
Teen's miraculous survival in Surfside collapse finds purpose
More TOP STORIES News