Squeeze and lift - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This exercise from Shoshana is focused on the hamstring and the glute.
WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:
Chair Tricep Dips - Today's Tip
Curtsy with a press - Today's Tip
Side-leg crunches - Today's Tip
Game-changing presses: Today's Tip
Squat jack and plank - Today's Tip
Reverse fly, row, tricep extension - Today's Tip
Reverse lunge, curl, press - Today's Tip
Squat with heel lift - Today's Tip
Not your typical bicycle ab workout - Today's Tip
Torso Twists and Press - Today's Tip