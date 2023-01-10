WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Not your typical bicycle ab workout - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 11:19AM
Not your typical bicycle ab workout - Today's Tip
EMBED <>More Videos

Shoshana has a workout for you to get your body stronger.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a workout for you to get your body stronger.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Torso Twists and Press - Today's Tip

Lateral lunge fun - Today's Tip

Work your arms and legs together! - Today's Tip

Squat with press

Side lunge with a press - Today's Tip

Rockin' our hips - Today's Tip

Wall sit - Today's Tip

Leg lift, hold and pulse - Today's Tip

Grab some hand weights for this full-body workout - Today's Tip

Torso Twists - Today's Tip

Weighted ab exercise - Today's Tip

Weighted arm cross and rows - Today's Tip

Wall hip bridges - Today's Tip

Reverse lunge & twist - Today's Tip

Around the world wall crunches - Today's Tip

Working the upper body - Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW