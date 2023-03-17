Revelers celebrate St. Patrick's Day across Philadelphia

6abc took to the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents are celebrating this St. Patrick's Day!

Businesses around the city welcomed the large crowds on Friday with open arms.

Festivities began early, with some bars opening at 8 a.m. Despite the early wake up call, revelers are only picking up steam as the day goes on.

Those who went to work on Friday are getting out and joining in the fun.

"It's going to be a marathon, I love it," said Andy Arenaz from Quakertown.

At Con Murphy's, Arenaz and his wife didn't just celebrate St. Paddy's Day, but their wedding anniversary as well.

"It's just like an awesome time for me because of my heritage," said Arenaz's wife, Allison.

They expect plenty of people to come around, especially with March Madness and St. Paddy's Day falling on the weekend.

"There's basketball on St. Paddy's Day, it's a good day all around day to take the day off," said Rory Killeen from Havertown.

Reports say that Americans plan to spend $6.9 billion on St. Patrick's Day this year. It's an increase of about 17% from $5.9 billion last year, and also the most in any year on record.

"Add some sports to the fun of St. Paddy's Day, I'm sure we'll do great from morning to night," said Annmarie Collins, a bartender at Con Murphy's.

One couple traveled all the way from the west coast to celebrate the holiday in the City of Brotherly Love.

"You can see a huge Irish population here, which we love. That's what we came for, so we're excited for today," said Melissa Chavez from Ventura, California.

At the bar Tír na Nóg in Center City, doors opened early for people to celebrate with live music.

And the people did not disappoint, sporting their green all across the city.

"Just love the Eagles, got to represent even though the outcome wasn't what we wanted," said Daniel Riley from Collegeville, wearing his Eagles gear. "Just got to show Eagles green today."

Some even wore authentic Irish clothing.

"My husband is in his kilt," said Kim Brady, from Merchantville, New Jersey.

Overall, Philadelphia is swarmed with excited crowds, ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day after three years of COVID restrictions limiting festivities.

And for any Catholics interested in corned beef this St. Patrick's Day, you've got the green light. Archbishop Nelson Perez has given a pass on the obligation to avoid meat on Fridays during Lent.