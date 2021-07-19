security

Assessing stadium security in Philadelphia after shooting outside Nationals game

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Assessing local stadium security after shooting outside Nationals game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting outside The Nationals' game in Washington D.C. Saturday has many wondering: what if that happened outside one of our stadiums in the Philadelphia region?

Three people were wounded, including a female fan, during the incident.

Washington D.C. police released a statement saying:

"While MPD's investigation is ongoing, it appears the incident involved a dispute between individuals in two vehicles," the joint statement said. "MPD does not believe the Washington Nationals, the ballpark or fans were the target."

Also on Sunday, police offered a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the shooters and released photos of a gray Toyota Corolla linked to the incident. The stadium did not appear to be the target.

EMBED More News Videos

Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night outside Nationals Park in Washington, DC, sending baseball fans and players scrambling.



Former Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan weighed in on how police and security here at the stadium complex in South Philadelphia would respond, specifically at Citizens Bank Park where the Phillies play.

"You have ... a police headquarters in the stadium that is working with stadium security. In a situation like this, police and stadium security are going to move very quickly to determine whether the gunshots are emanating from the inside or the outside," said Sullivan.

"If the gunshots are outside it's very important you keep people inside the stadium where it's safe and you know everyone has been screened," said Sullivan noting how every fans must be screened by metal detectors.

He added law enforcement will always respond from a worst-case scenario: "We're going to make an assumption it's an active shooter because we always start at the highest level and work your way down."

Sullivan added preparation on the front end is always what makes a difference to a response.

SEE ALSO: Video shows shooting involving 1-year-old child inside West Philly store
EMBED More News Videos

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Surveillance video captured the harrowing moments a one-year-old girl was shot while being held by her mother inside a convenience store.



He said the stadium's law enforcement has numerous protocols and details in place.

"You have police officers that are assigned outside the stadium, you have detailed police officers inside the stadium," he said. "I would say security here is excellent. I wouldn't hesitate to go to a Phillies game."

The Wells Fargo Center, home of the 76ers and Flyers, along with the Eagles issued statements to Action News. The Phillies and the Philadelphia Union - who play in Chester, Pa. - did not want to comment.

Statement from a Wells Fargo Center spokesperson:

"The Wells Fargo Center has security response plans in place for a wide range of possible situations, including active shooter scenarios. We also have several measures in place, including metal detectors and highly-trained security staff, to prevent firearms from entering the arena. For safety reasons, we do not publicly share our security plans and protocols, but we work hard every day with our security team and with the Philadelphia Police Department to safeguard anyone who visits Wells Fargo Center."

Statement from a Philadelphia Eagles spokesperson:

"The health and safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance to the Eagles organization. We have numerous protocols in place that are regularly reviewed and updated in order to provide a safe, secure and enjoyable environment at our venues."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaphiladelphia phillieswells fargo centerphiladelphia 76ersphiladelphia eagleslincoln financial fieldsecuritycitizens bank parkphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SECURITY
Facebook whistleblower testifies before Congress
With elevated threat level, security ramped up for 9/11
Officials issue warning as 9/11 anniversary approaches
Texas Senate passes voting bill amid House Democrats' absence
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News