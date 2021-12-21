Today's Tip

Standing abs - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Standing abs - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has the perfect move to work your core.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Slow squat with shoulder raise - Today's Tip

3 exercises for abs - Today's Tip

Squat with rotation - Today's Tip

Squat heel lifts - Today's Tip

Work your side body with this move - Today's Tip

Try the Tricep Burnout - Today's Tip

Eyes to the ground arm lifts - Today's Tip

Scooping overhead press - Today's Tip

Plank leg lifts - Today's Tip

Bridge bicep curl with extension - Today's Tip

Incline presses - Today's Tip

Jumping jack press - Today's Tip

Reverse lunge with lateral raise - Today's Tip

Dish towel plank - Today's Tip

Lateral lunge with hop - Today's Tip

Elevated angled plank - Today's Tip

Wall squat into push-up - Today's Tip

Tree stand leg lifts - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessexercise6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Slow squat with shoulder raise - Today's Tip
3 exercises for abs - Today's Tip
Squat with rotation - Today's Tip
Squat heel lifts - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Several Philly-area schools switch to virtual due to rise in COVID
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township
Woman shoots boyfriend, drives him to hospital: Police
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
Eagles, Flyers fans face heavy traffic in South Philly tonight
12-year-old facing charges for allegedly making school threats
Show More
'Something you see on TV': Backhoe flips cars before fatal shooting
No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist | Now on Hulu
AccuWeather: Not As Chilly Today
Thieves make away with cash, valuables from vehicles in Delco
'Teachers' Teammates' cuts cost on classroom essentials
More TOP STORIES News