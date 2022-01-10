crime

8 charged in Philadelphia house theft conspiracy

After the property was stolen, officials said the group would then re-sell it and steal the profits.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

8 charged in Philadelphia house theft conspiracy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eight people have been charged in connection with an elaborate conspiracy to steal homes from vulnerable people in Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the charges during a Monday news conference.

According to officials, the group was involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to fraudulently obtain and transfer deeds involving 17 properties across Philadelphia. After the property was stolen, officials said the group would then re-sell it and steal the profits.

The properties, ranging from empty lots to houses, including one residence from a woman in a nursing home, are located in Kensington, South and Southwest Philadelphia, and Northwest Philadelphia.

Seven of the people charged are currently in custody:

- Dominic Tisdale, Khalif Hines and Muadh Abdur-Rahmaan are charged with Conspiracy, multiple counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Forgery, and related charges

- Cameron Holmes is charged with Conspiracy, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception and Attempted Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Forgery, and related charges

- Racquel Daniels is charged with Conspiracy, multiple counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Theft by Deception and one count each of Identity Theft and Forgery, and related charges

- Tiffany Newkirk, the mother of Khalif Hines, is charged with Conspiracy, multiple counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Forgery, and related charges

-Jevanna Robinson, Redmond's girlfriend, is charged with Conspiracy, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception and Attempted Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Forgery, and related charges

An eighth suspect, Wahid Redmond, has been charged but remains at-large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 215-686-9902.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftcrimehomescamfraudphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
2 teens dead, 3 others hurt in Saturday night shootings
Shooting leaves a man dead in West Philadelphia
Gunman fatally shoots man as he opened door: Police
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Arctic Cold Front Arrives Tonight
Gov. Carney issues new indoor mask mandate
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
Del. hospitals say they are in a 'crisis;' urge public to get vaccine
NJ's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
Philadelphia remembers 'Full House' dad Bob Saget
Show More
FYI Philly - New dining, dessert, fun around Philly in 2022
Officials warn about fake COVID testing kits. Here's how to spot them
'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget
18-year-old shot in the face in Philadelphia
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
More TOP STORIES News