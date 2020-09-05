3 men found dead in Philadelphia apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were found dead inside of an apartment in Philadelphia Friday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Stephen Smith Towers Apartments located on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue.Police were called to the fourth-floor apartment for reports of three unconscious men. When officers arrived, they found the men, ages 53, 55 and 76 years old, were deceased.Neighbors told Action News that two of the men lived in the building and the third was visiting.The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office was called out the scene after midnight to assist in the investigation.