suspicious death

3 men found dead in Philadelphia apartment

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were found dead inside of an apartment in Philadelphia Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Stephen Smith Towers Apartments located on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue.

Police were called to the fourth-floor apartment for reports of three unconscious men. When officers arrived, they found the men, ages 53, 55 and 76 years old, were deceased.

Neighbors told Action News that two of the men lived in the building and the third was visiting.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office was called out the scene after midnight to assist in the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasuspicious deathapartmentbody found
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Public's help sought for ID of body in plastic container
Tech entrepreneur targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
Woman's body found in plastic container in Grays Ferry
Man's dismembered body found in luxury condo in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire damages Kensington businesses
AccuWeather: Low humidity, Sunshine for Labor Day weekend
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
COVID-19 outbreak hits high school cheerleading squad
Indoor dining resumes, movie theaters open in New Jersey
Bethlehem police chief resigns over offensive social media post
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Show More
Pentagon orders shutdown of Stars and Stripes newspaper
Controversial social media post raises community concerns
Vandals target youth baseball field run by nonprofit
Businesses down the shore hoping for a good fall season
4 Philadelphia-area Catholic schools move ahead with fall sports
More TOP STORIES News