Avid Philadelphia sports fan fatally shot on his way to Eagles game; family seeks answers

Avid Philadelphia sports fan fatally shot on his way to Eagles game

"What transpired between those three blocks?" his aunt questioned. "We don't have a clue."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stephon Webb's family says he was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

"He was an all-Philadelphia sportsperson. Every team he was with them, every team," recalled Webb's aunt, Jackie Milliner.

That's why what happened on Sunday, December 18, is so hard for his family to understand.

"The Eagles game was supposed to start at one o'clock," said Milliner. "My nephew is a diehard Eagles fan. For whatever reason, he left the house, but he left the house in a rush, where he left his keys."

Webb left right before the start of the game, according to his aunt. She says he headed north on Ogontz Avenue and made it three blocks along the 6300 block of North 18th Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section when he was shot.

"What transpired between those three blocks?" Milliner questioned. "We don't have a clue."

The 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital.

"They said that they operated on my son for six hours. He died in the ICU," said Christa Webb, the victim's mother.

Webb left the house quickly that day. Not only did he leave without his keys, but he didn't take any identification with him, so his family wasn't notified about his death until two days later.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

"Stop being afraid to speak up," says Webb's mother. "That's what I'm saying, stop being afraid."