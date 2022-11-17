William Scully, South Jersey high school counselor and volleyball coach, killed in I-295 crash

SOMERDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County, New Jersey school community is mourning the loss of a longtime high school guidance counselor who was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

William Scully, 49, of Stratford was a guidance counselor for 16 years at Sterling High School in Somerdale. In addition, he coached the girls' and boys' volleyball teams for the past four years.

"UKnighted as a School Community," Sterling High School Principal Jarod Claybourn tweeted Wednesday morning. He ended the tweet with the folded hands emoji symbolizing prayer.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound lanes of I-295, near the Route 38 exit in Mount Laurel.

According to New Jersey State Police, Scully was in the driver's seat of a Mercedes Benz that was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway.

As he was exiting the parked vehicle, a Nissan Altima driven by a 19-year-old male from Sicklerville entered the shoulder and struck the Mercedes.

Scully was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Altima sustained minor injuries, police said.

Numerous schools, athletic departments, parents and former and current students have shared their memories, condolences and support for the Sterling community and the Scully family on social media.

"Thoughts and Prayers to all Sterling family! You truly will be missed," the Sterling Knights High School Football team said on Facebook.

"Words cannot express the impact he made or the grief we feel - Pennsauken is praying for his family and your entire community," Pennsauken High School Athletics tweeted.

"The Board and members of the Magnolia Little League send our condolences to the family and friends of Sterling High School coach and counselor Bill Scully. Coach Scully touched the lives of a number of our past and present players and member families. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time," Magnolia Little League shared on Facebook.

Rancocas Valley Regional High School Athletics said, "Sending thoughts and prayers to the entire Sterling community and to Coach Scully's family. Coach Scully was a great man."

"Our thoughts go out to the family of Coach Scully and the Sterling HS community. Before our match this season, I thanked Coach Scully for his helpfulness 4 years ago in our program's 1st ever game, even though we were opposing coaches. He was a great coach and even better person," a message read on the Triton Girls Volleyball Twitter account.

Eastern Girls Soccer tweeted, "EGS is saddened to hear of the passing of Sterling VB Coach Bill Scully. We lost a great person, father and friend. Our hearts go out to his family and friends."

Burlington Township High School Athletics shared this message on Twitter, "Our hearts are with Sterling HS and all that knew Coach/Guidance Counselor Bill Scully. #keepUKnighted."

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the Sterling High School Volleyball teams on the passing of their coach William Scully. His family, friends, colleagues and players are in our thoughts and prayers," Collingswood High School Volleyball posted to Facebook.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with the Sterling boys & girls volleyball teams, family, friends and Sterling community on the tragic loss of their coach Bill Scully," Eastern Girls Basketball tweeted.

"The Highland Lady Tartan Basketball program extends our thoughts and condolences to the Sterling community on the loss of Counselor and Coach Bill Scully. Mr. Scully was a wonderful person, great friend and amazing father. May his memory be a blessing to all he touched...," the Highland Lady Tartan Basketball team tweeted.

"The Garnets community sends condolences to our friends and neighbors at Sterling High School as they mourn the loss of one of their own, Bill Scully. Bill's family and the entire Sterling community are in our thoughts and prayers. #sterlingstrong," Garnets Athletics posted to Twitter.