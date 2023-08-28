Police search for several suspects after 7 cars stolen from Philadelphia garage

WATCH LIVE

There is no word yet on any possible suspects in this case.

Monday, August 28, 2023 2:31AM
PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after multiple cars were stolen from a garage in Philadelphia on Sunday.

It happened on the 2900 block of Arch Street near 30th Street Station in the University City neighborhood.

Action News learned that several thieves broke into a lock box where the car keys were stored and got away with at least seven vehicles, mostly Audis.

We also learned that the garage houses rental cars, which all have trackers in them.

