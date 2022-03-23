Dog stolen from outside Southwest Philadelphia home found, back with her family

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dog that was stolen from right outside her home in Southwest Philadelphia has been reunited with her family.Her owner, Eden Mason, says "Lady" was dropped off at a neighbor's house on Tuesday, four days after she vanished.There were no further details available about where the dog had been or who had taken her.Lady was taken in broad daylight, and in full view of a camera, on the morning of Friday, March 18."They definitely saw Lady. They backed up and jumped out and got her," recalled Mason.The footage shows a light-colored sedan drive past the house, but then it backs up. A man gets out of the vehicle, takes Lady and drives away.Mason says Lady was a birthday gift for her teenage daughter, Jaeden, when she was a child.