Philadelphia police investigating theft of school van from day care

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A school van was stolen from a day care in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia.

Police responded to the Amazing Kidz Academy Day Care on East Cheltenham Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

They say a man wearing a bubble jacket took the school's white Toyota Sienna van.

He was last seen heading west on Cheltenham Avenue towards Loretto Avenue.

They are hoping to use surveillance video to help track down the thief.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

